Six held for murdering trans woman in Tamil Nadu's Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: Six, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the murder of a trans woman. According to the Suramangalam police, Akshitha (20), a trans woman fled from home in July this year after coming out to her family.

Her mother lodged a missing complaint with Suramangalam police and they found her staying with other trans persons in Bengaluru. Though police brought her back to Salem, Akshita continued visiting Bengaluru often.

Meanwhile, on the evening of December 13, Akshitha was found injured and unconscious in Jageer Ammapalayam. She was admitted to Salem GH, where she succumbed the next day. During investigation, the police found discrepancies in statements of Akshitha's mother P Umadevi (45).

Police told The New Indian Express that as Umadevi was unable to come to terms with Akshita's gender identity, she wanted to take her for 'hormone treatment' in Villupuram with the help of five people.

However, as Akshitha refused, she decided to break her legs. But in the melee, Akshitha fell unconscious. Based on her statement, police arrested Umadevi, Venkatesh (46), Kamaraj (40), Karthikeyan (25), Santhosh (29) and Sivakumar (31).