STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmer's daughter wins scholarship worth Rs 3 crore from University of Chicago

Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.

Published: 20th December 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Swega Saminathan and her parents. (Photo | Twitter/@Sharad Sagar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A-17 year old girl from Erode district in Tamil Nadu has received a full scholarship worth Rs 3 crore to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the US.

Swega Saminathan, daughter of a farmer, hails from Kasipalayam village in Erode, a release from Dexterity Global, where she received training under its leadership development and career development programs, said in a release.

She was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was 14, it said.

Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Chicago scholarship
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Imayanathan D

    Suber
    6 hours ago reply

  • Murthy
    Congratulations Swega Saminadhan and her Parents. Continue to make our Country proud.
    7 hours ago reply
edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp