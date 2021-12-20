Tamil Nadu farmer's daughter wins scholarship worth Rs 3 crore from University of Chicago
Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.
Published: 20th December 2021 05:24 PM | Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:22 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A-17 year old girl from Erode district in Tamil Nadu has received a full scholarship worth Rs 3 crore to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the US.
Swega Saminathan, daughter of a farmer, hails from Kasipalayam village in Erode, a release from Dexterity Global, where she received training under its leadership development and career development programs, said in a release.
She was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was 14, it said.
Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.
THIS IS HUGE!! A 17-yr-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago (@UChicago), one of the top 10 universities in the world, on a full scholarship worth ₹3 crores. #ThisIsDexterity pic.twitter.com/hsSs4w4Djt— Sharad Vivek Sagar (@SharadTalks) December 20, 2021