STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Women’s welfare, DMK’s plank for civic body polls?

Guv’s address on Jan 5 likely to give a teaser to schemes on the anvil

Published: 20th December 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A distinguishing feature of the incumbent DMK-led government has been its focus on women. And with the crucial Urban Local Body (ULB) polls expected in a few months, that focus has gained renewed vigour.It is learnt that Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised his party’s district secretaries a slew of welfare measures for women, to be announced during the Governor’s address.

Talks in this regard were held subsequent to the meeting of DMK’s district secretaries, in-charges thereof, MLAs, and MPs on  Saturday. Moreover, the party brass has given the functionaries an array of guidelines to strengthen the party ahead of the ULB polls.

One of the district functionaries told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “The leadership is keen on increasing the vote base of the party at every booth in the upcoming election as the Opposition is crumbling. The high command has instructed us to ensure that at least 30 per cent of voters in every booth become our party members. It also urged us to bring more women and new voters into the party. Having one-third of the voters as our party members would help us greatly in the coming elections.”

Another district functionary said, “To provide due representation to all in booth committees, the high command has ordered us to revamp the booth committees with women’s wing and youth wing members. The idea is to train members of the wings from the grossroots in election-related works. Moreover, the party reiterated its intention to select clean candidates so as to reap the goodwill the State government currently enjoys.”

After the meeting, a few district in-charges, who are not MLAs, met Stalin, who asked them about his government’s image among women voters and urged them to explain to them such schemes as waiving off jewel loans, WSHG loans, free ride in government town buses, ration cards to single women, and 40 per cent job allocation to women candidates.

He told them that an array of welfare measures for women are in the pipeline and will be announced one by one. These, he told the district functionaries, should be taken to women beneficiaries without delay. Later, they were told by another senior minister that a few welfare schemes meant for women will be disclosed during the Governor’s address scheduled on January 5.

‘Oppn crumbling’
One of the district functionaries said, “The leadership is keen on increasing the vote base of the party at every booth as the Opposition is crumbling. The high command has instructed us to ensure that at least 30 per cent of voters in every booth become our party members”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp