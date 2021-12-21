13 more Indian fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy, 68 in custody now

By IANS

CHENNAI: Thirteen more Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu - seven from Myladuthurai, and six from Pudukottai were detained by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen were detained on Monday evening.

The fishermen according to the state fisheries department had ventured into the sea from Jagadapattinam fishing harbour in two mechanised trawlers.

The fishermen were taken to Sri Lanka for questioning after they were fishing in the periphery of the IMBL.

So far, the Lankan Navy has detained 68 Indian fishermen with 55 being arrested and remanded in judicial custody till December 31.

On Saturday (December 18), 55 fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly for entering into Sri Lankan waters.

Meanwhile, India expressed concern over the detention of its fishermen and said the issue of their "early release" has been taken by its mission in Colombo.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of "early release" of these fishermen and their boats with the Sri Lankan government.

He said officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support.

"This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the detention of the Indian fishermen.

"In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare," Bagchi said.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties.

"He was also called on the matter by the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu. He has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined government of India's efforts to secure early release," Bagchi added.