Good leadership will take back the repentant: OPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday caused ripples when he narrated the parable of the Prodigal Son from the Bible and said, “Taking back those who return after repenting for their deeds befits good leadership.” Panneerselvam said this at a Christmas celebration organised by the AIADMK and in the presence of the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Just after Panneerselvam’s remark, there were speculations that he was referring to Sasikala’s efforts to come back to the AIADMK. When, however, reporters shot questioned on this, former minister D Jayakumar said: “It’s human to forgive the errant. But, in the case of Sasikala, no such gesture is possible since the rank and file of the party are firm on the point that Sasikala has no place in the AIADMK.”

Asked about the reported remark of BJP State president K Annamalai about the re-entry of Sasikala into the AIADMK, Jayakumar “Had Annamalai made such a remark, it is wrong. He cannot comment on the internal affairs of the AIADMK.”

Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami recalled the contributions of Christians towards the development of education and modern health systems in India.