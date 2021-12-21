STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Good leadership will take back the repentant: OPS

Just after Panneerselvam’s remark, there were speculations that he was referring to Sasikala’s efforts to come back to the AIADMK.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday caused ripples when he narrated the parable of the Prodigal Son from the Bible and said, “Taking back those who return after repenting for their deeds befits good leadership.” Panneerselvam said this at a Christmas celebration organised by the AIADMK and in the presence of the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Just after Panneerselvam’s remark, there were speculations that he was referring to Sasikala’s efforts to come back to the AIADMK. When, however, reporters shot questioned on this, former minister D Jayakumar said: “It’s human to forgive the errant. But, in the case of Sasikala, no such gesture is possible since the rank and file of the party are firm on the point that Sasikala has no place in the AIADMK.” 

Asked about the reported remark of BJP State president K Annamalai about the re-entry of Sasikala into the AIADMK, Jayakumar “Had Annamalai made such a remark, it is wrong. He cannot comment on the internal affairs of the AIADMK.”

Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami recalled the contributions of Christians towards the development of education and modern health systems in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp