STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Cabinet entry decided?

Ministers are chorusing in his support, hoping he won’t replace them in the packed Cabinet 

Published: 21st December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s an open secret in the DMK camp that Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and party’s youth-wing secretary, is going to be included in the State Cabinet. What was lacking, however, was public mood in favour of the move. It seems the chorus among ministers, especially after Udhayanidhi’s birthday on November 27, to see the young MLA as their Cabinet colleague is to create that acceptance. But, there is a catch. 

According to the Constitution (Ninety-first) Amendment act, 2003, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, in the council of ministers in the State should not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of the Legislative Assembly. As per the amendment, the State should have only 34 ministers, including the chief minister, one of the districts in-charges of the DMK told TNIE.

“The incumbent Cabinet has 33 ministers and one chief minister. So one of the ministers will be in for a rude shock if Udhayanidhi becomes a minister,” he said, adding that the leadership is, nonetheless, determined to include Udhayanidhi in the State Cabinet as soon as possible. “By campaigning for Udhayanidhi, the ministers intend to be in the good books of the leadership, which to them means getting to keep their Cabinet posts,” he explained.

Another functionary, who is close to the DMK leadership, told TNIE on condition of anonymity: “It’s a widely accepted truth that he is the biggest crowd-puller of the party after Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was first awarded youth wing secretary post after his successful campaign for general election-2019 and the party’s success. Even in the last Assembly election, his campaign against the AIADMK-BJP, pivoted on the latter’s ‘lethargic’ attitude in setting up the AIIMS in Madurai, found wide acceptance among voters. There’s nothing wrong in offering a Cabinet berth to such individuals,” he pointed out.

Another DMK leader said that Udhayanidhi is likely to be made a minister after his campaign for the party for the urban local body polls. “Moreover, it’s not new to offer Cabinet berths to first-time MLAs. Even in this Cabinet, ministers N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, M Mathivanan, and SM Naser are first-time MLAs,” he said. Most probably, if things go as per the schedule of the DMK’s high command, Udhayanidhi will be made minister after the presentation of budget for 2022-2023, and he will defend demands for grants for his department in the subsequent budget session. Many of DMK second-rung leaders echoed the same.

Limit on minister count as per Constitution
According to the Constitution (Ninety-first) Amendment act, 2003, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, in the council of ministers in the State should not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of the Legislative Assembly. As per the amendment, Tamil Nadu should have only 34 ministers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp