STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

File chargesheet in Avaniyapuram custodial death case by Dec 31: Madras HC

Warning that the court would not be liberal if the delay continues, the judges gave a deadline of 10 days for the CB-CID to complete the investigation and file chargesheet by December 31.

Published: 22nd December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation conducted by the CB-CID in a 2019 custodial death case in Madurai, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the investigating officer to file chargesheet in the case by December 31.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana slammed the investigating officer for her delay in collecting the CCTV footage of the Avaniyapuram police station, where a 22-year-old youth was allegedly tortured by the police during an inquiry in a kidnapping case in October 2019.

Though the CB-CID had taken over the investigation in June this year, the investigating officer had collected the relevant CCTV footage only this month. With hardly six weeks left for the expiry of the earlier deadline fixed by the court in October, the fact that the footage were collected by CB-CID only recently did not sit well with the judges. They orally questioned the officer and the Additional Advocate General, who was representing the investigating agency, whether the delay was deliberate as the persons accused in the case were police officers.

Warning that the court would not be liberal if the delay continues, the judges gave a deadline of 10 days for the CB-CID to complete the investigation and file chargesheet by December 31. The Court gave the direction in a suo motu petition filed by it last year, after an advocate Henri Tiphagne wrote to the court that the victim’s father was threatened by relatives of the suspected policemen into withdrawing a case filed by him before the court alleging that his son died due to custodial torture. Tiphagne had also submitted the alleged audio conversations of the persons involved and the same were sent for scientific analysis.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp