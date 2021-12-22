STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masinagudi tiger hale and healthy 

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj told TNIE, "The animal is stable and is eating 10 to 14 kgs of beef and meat six days in a week and has gained weight.

MDT-23 at Mysuru Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MDT-23, popularly known as the Masinagudi tiger, is back in the news. Housed at the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru, after being captured by Tamil Nadu forest department in 
Mudumalai, the animal is hale and hearty.

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj told TNIE, “The animal is stable and is eating 10 to 14 kgs of beef and meat six days in a week and has gained weight. The tiger is actively playing inside the day kraal regularly. It is more active during the night.”

At the time of capture, haemoglobin level of MDT-23 was less than 6. Thanks to regular food intake and care given by the veterinarians at the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgall, the level is now up to 9.6. 

“Though the canines of the animal are eroded, an infection caused by wounds and bruises at the time of capture has cured and the animal has been weaned off medication. We will continue to monitor the big cat at the Mysore zoo for the next six months as shifting him to the Vandalur or any other place will cause stress and affect his health. This is an unnecessary risk to his life. Life cycle of a tiger is 13 to 14 years in the wild,” said Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj.

He added that the animal is now 13 years old. “Our aim is to keep him alive for a few more years,” he further said.

TIMELINE

In September, the animal had attacked a human and killed cattle in Gudalur forest division and in MTR

The big cat was tranquilised and captured in a 2-week long  operation at Masinagudi in MTR on October 15

This is the only tiger that has been captured live in the Nilgiris district at the last ten years. Three tigers were shot dead after they posed threat to human and animal lives.

