Masinagudi tiger recovers, to stay put in Mysuru

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MDT23, popularly known as the Masinagudi tiger, is back in the news. Housed at the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru, after being captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department in Mudumalai, the animal is hale and healthy.

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj told TNIE, "The animal is stable and is eating 10 to 14 kgs of beef and meat six days in a week and has gained weight. The tiger is actively playing inside the day kraal regularly. It is more active during the night."

At the time of capture, the haemoglobin level of MDT-23 was less than 6. Thanks to regular food intake and care given by the veterinarians at the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgall, the level is now up to 9.6. "Though the canines of the animal are eroded, an infection caused by wounds and bruises at the time of capture has cured and the animal has been weaned off medication. We will continue to monitor the big cat at the Mysore zoo for the next six months as shifting him to the Vandalur or any other place will cause stress and affect his health. This is an unnecessary risk to his life. The life cycle of a tiger is 13 to 14 years in the wild. The animal is now 13 years old. Our aim is to keep him alive for a few more years," said Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj.

According to sources, Environmental Secretary Supriya Sahu has expressed happiness over the recovery of the tiger.

The tiger's capture and treatment will be a case study for the future rescue of other animals. "Capturing and rehabilitation is a great learning experience for us and we will also rectify some of the mistakes that we have done during the capturing operation in future," Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj added.

