STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Out of 104 COVID-positive foreign passengers in Tamil Nadu, 82 were detected with 'S gene drop' variant

The samples of the 82 passengers have been sent to the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru, for genomic sequencing analysis.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Swab samples being collected from passengers who arrived at Chennai International Airport (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: As many as 104 people who arrived in Tamil Nadu from various countries have tested COVID-19 positive till date, of whom 82 were detected with the 'S gene drop' variant of coronavirus, state Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The samples of the 82 passengers have been sent to the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru, for genomic sequencing analysis, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

"All the 82 passengers are fine", he told reporters.

To a query, a health department official told PTI all the 104 passengers comprise of those arriving from 'at risk' and 'non-risk' countries to Tamil Nadu with effect from December 1.

On test samples already sent to inStem, Bengaluru last week, he said the department has received the results of 13 people who were tested, of which one was confirmed to have the 'Omicron' variant of the coronavirus, the 'delta' variant in eight and four 'non-sequence'.

On December 15, Tamil Nadu declared its first Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was a 47 year-old passenger who arrived from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, to step up surveillance at international airports, the government has requested the Centre to allow the health department to conduct COVID-19 tests of all international passengers arriving to Tamil Nadu, as against the current practice of testing those arriving from 'at risk' countries, the minister said.

On the vaccination front, he said the 16th state-wide mega vaccination camp would be held on December 26 (Sunday), targeting 93 lakh people who are eligible to receive the second dose of vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Subramanian declared open 'digital display boards' at the Government Kilpauk Medical College premises, following the announcement made in the state assembly.

In the first phase, 25 government medical college hospitals would be equipped with such digital display boards, totally costing Rs 1.25 crore, which would inform patients about the services offered in the respective hospitals, he said.

The information displayed on the boards would be in Tamil and English, he said.

Meanwhile, the state added 604 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,41,617, the health department said.

The fresh cases include five returnees from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Andhra Pradesh.

As many as eight people succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 36,699, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 695 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,97,939 leaving 6,979 active cases.

Active infections in the State have been hovering over 7,000 over the last few weeks.

A total of 1,01,713 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,65,18,363.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 136 and 94 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 25 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ranipet, Tenkasi and Theni, recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp