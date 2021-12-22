Stalin writes to S Jaisankar on fresh arrests of TN fishers by Lankan Navy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaisankar to secure the release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities over the past one week. This comes after 13 fishermen from Pudukkottai district and their two mechanised boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and taken into the Mayilatti fishing harbor.

In his letter, Stalin recalled the incidents involving Sri Lankan navy and Tamil Nadu fishermen a couple of days ago and his request that the Government of India must prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through diplomatic channels to put an end to the intimidatory tactics by the Sri Lankan navy.

He said the alarming frequency at which these incidents of apprehension and attacks are happening warranted urgent attention. “The lives and livelihoods of our fishermen must be protected when they fish in the traditional waters of Palk Bay. I request your urgent intervention in this matter to secure the immediate release of the 68 fishermen and 75 fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard,” he said. His letter was handed over to the union minister by a team of DMK MPs. Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Ministry and Fisheries L Murugan also sent a letter to Jaisankar.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday expressed concern over the detention of 68 of its fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities and said the issue of their “early release” has been taken by its mission in Colombo. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of “early release” of these fishermen and their boats with the Sri Lankan government.

Indian officials meets detained fishermen

New Delhi: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said: “We are concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 to 20. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody,” he said. He said officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. “This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials, and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation,” he said. “In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare,” Bagchi said.

13 more TN fishers arrested by Lanka

Pudukkottai: As many as 13 fishermen who set out to sea from the district were on Tuesday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Two mechanised boats were also seized. According to sources, 102 fishermen from Jegathapattinam on Monday morning set out for fishing from the harbour. Of these, 13 were apprehended on Monday night by the Sri Lankan authorities. Fishermen from Jegathapattinam have threatened to go on strike on Wednesday were the 13 not released by then. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday evening said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up with the Sri Lankan government the issue of early release of the fishermen and their boats.