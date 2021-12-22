TN’s progress can be tracked on CM’s dashboard

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another attempt to fine-tune the government administration towards prompt delivery of services and quick decision-making to cope with the emerging situations and cutting-down of delays, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be launching a state-of-the-art “CM Dashboard - Tamil Nadu 360” at his office on Thursday.

Terming this a measure to ensure real-time governance, official sources said, “It will convey the pulse of the people to the government, and also depict the awareness about the services of the government to the people. Under this project, the government is pre-disclosing information regarding the status of the schemes to the public. So, it is will be an effective way for people to participate in governance. What the Chief Minister knows, the people will also know.”

This dashboard will provide real-time information on all State government departments, storage levels of key reservoirs, rainfall patterns, price mesh, which monitors the price stability over 25 foodgrains/vegetables/fruits, and it will provide projections on possible increases in price, enabling government intervention.

Apart from this, the first batch of dashboards will also cover current employment trends to indicate status of the economy, civil supplies, Chief Minister’s Helpline, and status of CM in Your Constituency petitions, health-related information, daily police reports of major crimes in the State with reference to districts that require attention, housing progress for the urban and rural poor and progress of water supply schemes, particularly tap connections to all households.

“Across the country, the Chief Ministers of a few States, including Orissa, Punjab, Haryana have dashboards which provide available information. Tamil Nadu has used advanced technology to create this dashboard using artificial intelligence and data analysis. So, it will not only give real-time information but also projections,” official sources told TNIE. Explaining the monitoring system, the sources added, “For each government department, there will be a nodal officer for this project.

In coordination with the technical experts, they will update the dashboard round the clock. A team of officers will coordinate these updates. In the next phase of this project, this information will be available to the public through a web portal.”

The officials also said, under this project, the government is integrating the existing modes of service delivery to the people. Information about the State public sector undertakings, including State-run companies, statutory boards, etc. would also be made available. In the coming weeks, more dashboards would be added, the sources said.