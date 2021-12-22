Two women booked under SC/ST Act for abusing sanitary workers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police registered a case against two women for allegedly pouring sewage on sanitation workers and abusing them on caste ground for advising them to clean their premises to avoid mosquito breeding.

According to police, S Nithya (27) from Puliyakulam was working in the DBC (Dengue Breeding checking) wing at Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation. On Monday, she was on duty at the 80 feet road in Ramanathapuram and asked two women in the area to clean stagnant water in their premises. However, the women - Rajeswari and Sri Devi - refused and entered into an argument with her. Learning this, another DBC worker, Udhayakrishnan, warned them that a fine will be imposed.

In a fit of rage, the two women allegedly poured stagnated waste water on the corporation staff and abused them on caste grounds. Nithya lodged a complaint with Ramanathapuram police and the two were booked under Sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.