Hunger strike for release of fishermen captured by Lankan Navy

RAMESWARAM: Demanding government to take steps to ensure the release of all 68 fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy, the fishermen associations in Rameswaram went on a hunger strike on Wednesday at Thangachimadam. Over 500 fishermen from 11 associations participated.

On December 18 and 19, the Lankan navy detained 55 fishermen belonging to Rameswaram and 13 fishermen from Jegadhapattinam on the charges of crossing the International Maritime border and entering into Lankan waters.

Fishermen from Pamban announced they will launch an indefinite strike on Thursday. President of All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, P Sesuraja, said life of fishermen is at stake due to the atrocities of the Lankan navy. “If the fishermen are not released by December 31, we will be launch a rail roko on January 1 at Thangachimadam,” Sesuraja said.

Pudukkottai fishers join strike

Pudukkottai: Fishermen from Jegathapattinam in the district on Wednesday joined the hunger strike in Rameswaram over the recent arrest of 68 of their counterparts by the Lankan navy. Around 100 fishermen from Jegathapattinam joined the protest demanding urgent release of those arrested. Since December 18, a total of 68 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts have been arrested by Lanka.