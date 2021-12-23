International air courier operations likely from Tiruchy airport soon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Are you a person who ends up spending a lot of money to send various materials to your friends or relatives living abroad? Good news is on the horizon as international courier rates from the city are likely to drop as air courier services are likely to start soon from Tiruchy airport. Airport officials on Tuesday held discussion with Customs officials regarding international courier operations.

"We are expecting that the Customs would soon start taking steps for issuing custodianship for Express Courier Cargo Service (ECCS) in Tiruchy airport. After issuing the ECCS, any international courier operator wishing to start operations from Tiruchy airport can approach the Customs. In fact, even at this stage, international courier operators can approach the Customs for starting operations from the airport," a senior official said.

The Tiruchy airport is already reporting good cargo movement to West Asian countries, Singapore and Malaysia. Therefore, courier operators also expressed the view that the air courier operations are likely to get good response from Tiruchy. At present, several courier operators are sending their international courier through Bengaluru or Chennai.

"From 2012, we are trying to start air courier operations in Tiruchy airport. Even during 2012, several major operators such as United Parcel Service had expressed willingness to land their aircraft in Tiruchy. Even now, several major courier operators are interested in starting their operations here. The starting of air courier is likely to create jobs for at least 100 people.

At present, a city resident has to spend about `800 (approximate rate) for sending a 1-kg courier to Singapore. Once we have air courier operations in Tiruchy, this would come down to about `400. Therefore, air courier operations will get a good response in the city. Once the airport starts such a facility, you can expect a drop in the international courier rates from here," said SA Sayeed, president of Express Courier Operators Association.

With the Tiruchy airport already handling more than 400 tonnes of cargo a month, courier operators are expecting that air courier operations would give a good boost to the cargo sector.