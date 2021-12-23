STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Remnants of IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat shifted to Sulur Air Base

IAF has started shifting remnants of the Mi - 17V5  chopper, which crashed at Nanchappachatiram near Coonoor on December 8, to the Sulur Air base.

Published: 23rd December 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

A soldier taking remains of the chopper to Sulur air base | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: IAF has started shifting remnants of the Mi - 17V5  chopper, which crashed at Nanchappachatiram near Coonoor on December 8, to the Sulur Air base. On Wednesday, parts that could be carried by hand were taken out from the site. They were taken to the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington and transported to Sulur. 

Heavy parts could not be moved out as the closest motorable road is 600 metres away. Since the path to crash site is narrow, IAF has requested the Nilgiris district administration to lay a temporary road and facilitate movement of vehicles to the spot. The crash site is guarded by police personnel. 

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith told TNIE that all support sought by the IAF would be provided. The parts would be sent to New Delhi from Sulur for analysis. The Black box and some vital components were retrieved a day after the crash.  

A team headed by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is investigating into the circumstances of the the incident in which Chief of Defence Services General Bipin Rawat and 13 others died. Tamil Nadu police is conducting a parallel probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mi - 17V5 Sulur Air Base Bipin Rawat Indian Air Force
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp