Remnants of IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat shifted to Sulur Air Base

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: IAF has started shifting remnants of the Mi - 17V5 chopper, which crashed at Nanchappachatiram near Coonoor on December 8, to the Sulur Air base. On Wednesday, parts that could be carried by hand were taken out from the site. They were taken to the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington and transported to Sulur.

Heavy parts could not be moved out as the closest motorable road is 600 metres away. Since the path to crash site is narrow, IAF has requested the Nilgiris district administration to lay a temporary road and facilitate movement of vehicles to the spot. The crash site is guarded by police personnel.

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith told TNIE that all support sought by the IAF would be provided. The parts would be sent to New Delhi from Sulur for analysis. The Black box and some vital components were retrieved a day after the crash.

A team headed by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is investigating into the circumstances of the the incident in which Chief of Defence Services General Bipin Rawat and 13 others died. Tamil Nadu police is conducting a parallel probe.