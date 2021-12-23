STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala’s nephew quizzed in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

Sources said he was summoned by police in connection to ownership of the estate. Earlier, estate manager S Natarajan was also questioned.

Published: 23rd December 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: VK Sasikala’s nephew, and managing director of Jaya News Channel Vivek Jayaraman was interrogated by a special team of the Nilgiris police in connection with the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case at PRS premises in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

This is the first time someone close to Sasikala has been questioned by police in the case. According to sources, Jayaraman appeared before the special team, with his advocate, at 1.45 pm. The interrogation ended at 5.10 pm.

Sources said he was summoned by police in connection to ownership of the estate. Earlier, estate manager S Natarajan was also questioned. According to information gathered from Natarajan, Jayaraman had allegedly administered the property under his control after the incident. Police sources said Jayaraman was questioned on the documents and valuables kept in the estate. Police were, otherwise, tight-lipped.

As many as 81 persons have been investigated by the special team since September after the case was reopened, said sources privy to details of the probe.While the Madras High Court was hearing a case, demanding further investigation be quashed, the State had argued police had yet to question Sasikala.

In September, three suspects in the case — D Deepu, MS Satheesan and A Santhosh Samy — filed a petition before the HC, demanding Sasikala be summoned and examined before the trial court. 

