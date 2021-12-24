Farmers should immediately inform the Forest Department of wildlife attacks to get compensation: DFO

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur District Forest Officer (DFO) R Guganesh said farmers should immediately inform the Forest Department if their lands are affected by wildlife. This will help in quick inspection of the damage and sanction of compensation, he added.

According to sources, there are over 17,000 hectares of forest areas bordering Venbavur, Periyavadakarai, Ranjankudi, Sithali, Perali, Murukkankudi and several villages in Veppanthattai and Kunnam taluks in Perambalur district. Deer, rabbit, wild boar, fox, and peacocks inhabit the forest.

Farmers from various villages around the forest area are cultivating crops such as maize, cotton and millets. During the crop season, the animals come out of the forest in search of water and food and damage the crops.

Even though farmers petition the Collector and offices about the damage, they reportedly do not receive compensation all the time.

Guganesh told TNIE, "We know about animals damaging crops in the district. However, a sum of Rs 1.37 lakh has been given as compensation to eight farmers in 2019-2020. A sum of Rs 1.23 lakh compensation has been given to 14 farmers from 2020 to November 2021. We do not know whether wildlife is damaging the fields in the district as the farmers have not informed us. They only submit petitions to the Collectorate and Agriculture Department about the damage. This delays the inspection process, making it difficult for us to check whether the damage was actually caused by animals."

Guganesh said farmers should immediately apprise the officials of the damage, which will help in quick inspection. "We will not be able to assess the damage if the information comes late. I have also advised the forest rangers to immediately inspect the farms and collect details and photos of the damage if it is damaged by wildlife."

Environmental activist S Ragavan said, "This problem happens every year. Authorities should erect fences around the forest to prevent wildlife from entering fields. They must also arrange for water and food for wildlife, which can be placed in the forest. This will prevent animals from straying out of the forest.

Authorities should provide farmers with their WhatsApp number so that they are able to report any damage with pictures without delay."

However, Guganesh said the animals are very likely to find a way out of the forest area, even if fences are erected.