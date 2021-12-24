Indian medicine system gaining more popularity: Sarbananda Sonowal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi traditional medicines have come up and is growing popularity day by day. The Indian system of medicine market started to grow rapidly with 18.1 billion dollar, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush.

He was in Chennai to participate in the Fifth Siddha Day celebration jointly organised by Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha and Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Tamil Nadu. The theme of this year’s Siddha Day is “Strength of Siddha Medicine for Communicable Diseases.”

Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal said, the Ayush Ministry is hopeful that the Ayush medicinal products and food supplementary products are going to play an important role in the world market. Siddha will be the most popular part of the AYUSH system in most parts of the country in the future.

Ma Subramanian, State Health Minister said, a place for Siddha University was identified, and soon the university will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin. Sarbananda Sonowal also launched the Central Council for Research in Siddha’s online journal for publishing researches on Siddha medicine, He also launched Siddha for dengue short film.

Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush S Ganesh, Director, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Tamil Nadu, K Kanakavalli, also spoke at the event.