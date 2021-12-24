Kodanad case: Cops get five more weeks for probe

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District sessions court on Thursday granted five more weeks for police to carry out investigation in the Kodanad estate murder cum heist case. The case was posted for hearing to January 28, 2022.

On Thursday, prime suspects in the case, KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj, appeared before the court.

Prosecution counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing stating that investigation was underway and that beginning of trial would disturb the process.

Accepting the request, judge-cum-chief judicial magistrate, C Sanjai Baba adjourned hearing to January 28. “As many as 150 witnesses including Vivek Jayaraman, nephew of VK Sasikala, have been investigated so far.The case is nearing the important stage,” said Special Public Prosecutor Shah Jahan.

Meanwhile, counsel for Walayar Manoj submitted a petition seeking relaxation in his bail condition. He was released on bail in November on a condition that he will stay in Ooty. Manoj, who is from Kerala, submitted that he was unable to find a job, and requested the court to allow him go back. Prosecution counsel opposed the plea following which it was dismissed.