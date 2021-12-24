STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: Cops get five more weeks for probe

On Thursday, prime suspects in the case,  KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj, appeared before the court. 

Published: 24th December 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District sessions court on Thursday granted five more weeks for police to carry out investigation in the Kodanad estate murder cum heist case. The case was posted for hearing to January 28, 2022. 

On Thursday, prime suspects in the case,  KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj, appeared before the court. 
Prosecution counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing stating that investigation was underway and that beginning of trial would disturb the process. 

Accepting the request, judge-cum-chief judicial magistrate, C Sanjai Baba adjourned hearing to January 28. “As many as 150 witnesses including Vivek Jayaraman, nephew of VK Sasikala, have been investigated so far.The case is nearing the important stage,” said Special Public Prosecutor Shah Jahan.

Meanwhile, counsel for Walayar Manoj submitted a petition seeking relaxation in his bail condition. He was released on bail in November on a condition that he will stay in Ooty. Manoj, who is from Kerala, submitted that he was unable to find a job, and requested the court to allow him go back. Prosecution counsel opposed the plea following which it was dismissed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad case
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp