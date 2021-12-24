STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Looms off target in making Pongal sarees, dhoties as production lags in Erode

Free distribution of sarees and dhoties was introduced in 2003 in order to provide work to handlooms and power looms as well as the benefit of underprivileged families in the State.

Published: 24th December 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Power looms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: With Pongal 20 days away, co-operative societies are burning the midnight oil to produce sarees and dhoties to be distributed free to PDS card holders as part of the festival gift hamper. Sources said co-operative societies have so far managed to manufacture 40 per cent and 80 per cent of 1.08 crore sarees and dhoties respectively.

According to the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power loom Association, production starts in June and is completed by December. This year, production began in November because of the delay in procuring and supplying yarn to power looms.  A total of 209 weavers' co-operative societies is engaged in the task and provides employment to 3 lakh people.

"Officials have started distributing finished products to the taluks across the State. Sixty per cent of sarees will be produced before Pongal, and distribution will continue even after the festival," said Kandhavel, co-ordinator of the federation.

Officials in the Handloom department said they expect the work to be completed by January 10. "It is true that the production of sarees is lagging behind. Out of the 1.8 crore sarees and dhotis, 62 lakh is being produced in Erode. We have asked the looms to step up production. We hope the work will be completed before January 10," said an official.

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Association has urged the Tamil Nadu government to convert part of Pongal cash and distribute coupons that can be used at Co-optex and Chinthamani which would  boost sales of the two co-operative societies.

Free distribution of sarees and dhoties was introduced in 2003 in order to provide work to handlooms and power looms as well as the benefit of underprivileged families in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal sarees and dhoties PDS card holders Power loom
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp