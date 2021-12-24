Looms off target in making Pongal sarees, dhoties as production lags in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: With Pongal 20 days away, co-operative societies are burning the midnight oil to produce sarees and dhoties to be distributed free to PDS card holders as part of the festival gift hamper. Sources said co-operative societies have so far managed to manufacture 40 per cent and 80 per cent of 1.08 crore sarees and dhoties respectively.

According to the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power loom Association, production starts in June and is completed by December. This year, production began in November because of the delay in procuring and supplying yarn to power looms. A total of 209 weavers' co-operative societies is engaged in the task and provides employment to 3 lakh people.

"Officials have started distributing finished products to the taluks across the State. Sixty per cent of sarees will be produced before Pongal, and distribution will continue even after the festival," said Kandhavel, co-ordinator of the federation.

Officials in the Handloom department said they expect the work to be completed by January 10. "It is true that the production of sarees is lagging behind. Out of the 1.8 crore sarees and dhotis, 62 lakh is being produced in Erode. We have asked the looms to step up production. We hope the work will be completed before January 10," said an official.

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Association has urged the Tamil Nadu government to convert part of Pongal cash and distribute coupons that can be used at Co-optex and Chinthamani which would boost sales of the two co-operative societies.

Free distribution of sarees and dhoties was introduced in 2003 in order to provide work to handlooms and power looms as well as the benefit of underprivileged families in the State.