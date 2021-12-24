STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC quashes one more FIR lodged against YouTuber Maridhas

Justice GR Swaminathan noted that the allegations against Maridhas were that he made abusive statement against Islam.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:24 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that criticism against an organisation does not attract penal provisions invoked against YouTuber M Maridhas for his video blaming Tablighi Jamaat for Covid-19 spread in India, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed an FIR registered by the Melapalayam police last year.

Justice GR Swaminathan noted that the allegations against Maridhas were that he made abusive statement against Islam. The counsel, appearing for the complainant R Mohamed Kader Meeran of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, argued that YouTube should maintain the same norms which the journalists have to follow.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, too, agreed that any person watching the aforesaid video would definitely develop a feeling of ill will towards Muslims. Representing the State government, he pointed out that though the petitioner had been granted anticipatory bail last year, he failed to surrender and furnish sureties. 

However, Justice Swaminathan observed, “The petitioner, at no part of the video, questioned the religious beliefs of Muslims. He only attacked the irresponsible conduct of the attendees.”  He added, “The intent of the petitioner must be taken note of. He had only called upon the returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting, to report at the hospital and get themselves checked.” 

Bail hearing postponed 
The Melapalayam police produced Maridhas before the Judicial Magistrate on Thursday for his bail petition hearing. According to sources, the magistrate had postponed the hearing to December 27. 

