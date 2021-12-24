Namakku Naame Thittam scheme gains momentum in Tiruchy city, receives 55.87 lakh in two months

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Namakku Naame Thittam scheme announced recently by the city Corporation requesting public contribution for infrastructure development is getting a good response. Several residents, merchants and other organisations have contributed about Rs 55.87 lakh towards the scheme within two months.

Major merchants like BG Naidu Sweets, Sarathas, and builders association like CREDAI Chapter in Tiruchy have contributed. Under this scheme, the public can contribute one third of the estimated amount for development projects and the government will contribute the rest. If 50 per cent of the fund comes from contributors, they themselves may take up the project works under the Corporation's supervision.

Works like setting up parks, streetlights, installation of CCTV cameras, planting of saplings with tree-guards, upgrading works at Corporation school buildings, PHCs and other such basic development projects can be done through the scheme.

In October, Corporation officials held discussions with residents' associations and merchants, who had expressed willingness to contribute to building parks and libraries in certain areas. Several residents who made contributions to the scheme appreciated the initiative.

"We have contributed `8.33 lakh for constructing roads in our colony. We made only one third contribution for the construction of the road and the remaining would be allotted by the government," said J Stephen, a resident of Bishop Nagar Colony.

"The roads in our area are in very bad condition. In fact, it is very difficult to commute through our area during the rainy season. Therefore, we made a contribution of `18.16 lakh under the scheme for renovating the roads. We hope the Corporation takes steps to start the renovation works soon," said Abdulla Seit, president of Kalyana Raman Street Welfare Association.

Officials said they appreciated the contributions received under the scheme and expect more associations and residents to contribute.

Contributors:

BG Naidu Sweets: Rs 2 lakh

Lion Dates Impex Private Limited: Rs 8.5

Lakh CREDAI, Tiruchy: Rs 5 lakh

Sarathas: Rs 7.5 lakh

R Kesavan, Tiruvanaikovil Residents' Association: Rs 67,000 Bharath Flat Promoters, Yogam Nagar: Rs 67,000 Aswin Nagar Residents' Association, Sangiliyandapuram: Rs 1.87 lakh Saravana Electrical Enterprises, Madurai Road: Rs 50,000 R Balaji, Anna Nagar Second Street, Sangiliyandapuram : Rs 1.67 lakh SVR Garden Residents Association: Rs 1 lakh J Stephan, Bishop Nagar Colony Residents Association: Rs 8.33 lakh Abdulla Seit, Kalyana Raman Street Welfare Association: Rs 18.16 lakh