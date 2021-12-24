STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Su Venkatesan, Scindia spar over Madurai airport

Following backlash from various quarters, Scindia, on Wednesday, wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and disappointed by the gross misrepresentation of facts.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan’s recent statement on Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia turning down the request to upgrade Madurai airport as an international one and to include it in Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) sparked a heated debate between the two on social media. 

Venkatesan and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore recently called on Scindia in New Delhi and submitted a written representation signed by seven MPs from south Tamil Nadu. In their letter, the MPs requested the Union Minister to include Madurai airport as a point of call in BASA and to elevate it as an ‘international airport’. 

In his statement sharing Scindia’s response to the plea, Venkatesan, on Tuesday, said the Union Minister declined the requests saying TN already has three international airports while a few northern States have just one.

Following backlash from various quarters, Scindia, on Wednesday, wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and disappointed by the gross misrepresentation of facts. Some States in both North and South India (like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala) have more than one international airport. Hence, the statement quoted by the MP is baseless.”

The decision to grant international status is dependent on several factors including passenger demand, he said. The Minister further wrote, “The MP’s insistence over according international status to the airport is incomprehensible as international flights are currently being operated at Madurai airport.”

Reacting sharply to Scindia’s tweet, Venkatesan, on Thursday, tweeted, “Why is he shocked?” Reiterating the union minister’s refusal to upgrade Madurai airport as an international one during their meeting, the MP wrote, “He said that at least five chief ministers were demanding second international airports and their demands were still not met.”

‘Fulfils criteria’
If the number of passengers is one of the deciding factors, what is the problem in declaring Madurai as an international airport when it has a higher passenger traffic than the two international airports (Varanasi and Kusihinagar) at UP where the third international airport has been announced at Ayodhya, Venkatesan questioned

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai airport Jyotiraditya Scindia Su Venkatesan
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp