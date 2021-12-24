Tamil Nadu physical education teacher booked for filming paramour's daughter and threatening her to marry him

By Express News Service

THENI: A 39-year-old government school teacher has been booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act for allegedly filming a 27-year-old woman take bath, and threatening to upload the pictures on social media if she refused to marry him.

Police sources said M Arulkumaran (36) residing in Kathirnarasingapuram in Andipatti was already married and has two children.

"He has a misunderstanding with his wife. Hence, she is staying separately. Arulkumaran is an ex-serviceman, currently working as a physical education teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Kanniyapillaipatti. He has an 'illicit relationship' with a 54-year-old woman, who recently stayed at his place along with her 27-year-old daughter," police added.

Allegedly, the suspect filmed the 27-year-old taking bath and threatened to upload the pictures online if she refused to marry him. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Arulkumaran's father and sister also threatened them. Theni All Women Police have booked Arulkumaran, his father Murgesan and his sister Meena under sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), the TNPHW Act and the Information Technology Act.