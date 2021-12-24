STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu doctors reportedly taking Covid vaccine booster doses in secret

Many doctors are taking booster doses from private hospitals, while some of them are taking the boosters from government hospitals themselves using the vials that remain unused.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Several doctors in Tamil Nadu are reportedly taking booster doses of coronavirus vaccine - yet unauthorised by the government - in secret, sources said.

Sources in the Health Department told news agency IANS that many doctors are taking booster doses from private hospitals, while some of them are taking the boosters from government hospitals themselves using the vials that remain unused.

A senior doctor at a private Chennai hospital said: "Global studies in latest medical journals reveals that the antibody levels even after the second dose of vaccines are much less and hence, booster doses are necessary."

Some doctors also said that it was the doctor community who had taken the first dose of the vaccine and the duration of Covishield vaccines was "low".

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Three Omicron patients discharged; tally at 31 in Tamil Nadu

However, the state's Director of Public Health, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, said that the Central government has approved only two doses of vaccine and "taking more doses will be a violation of the Government of India norms".

On the other hand, doctors say that they have co-morbidities and are waiting for government approval for long.

"We have waited for long for the government approval to booster doses. This will lead to us curtailing our work as we have several co-morbidities and require a booster dose," a senior doctor, who is the former Head of the Department of Medicine at a leading state government medical college, told IANS.

Many doctors are taking Covishield as a booster dose if they had taken Covaxin earlier and vice versa. Doctors said that mixing two different vaccines has increased the antibody levels of the person and immunology studies conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) have also shown that mixed vaccines have a better effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu doctors Tamil Nadu Covid cases booster dose
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp