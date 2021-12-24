STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of woman clothing, feeding homeless man in Tirunelveli goes viral

Nandhini is a farmer and has served food to many people when the pandemic was at its peak. "I still feel sad that I was unable to admit him to a hospital or an orphanage," she said to TNIE.

The woman seen in the video has been identified as Nandhini, a resident of Chokkattanthoppu near Tirunelveli.

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A video showing a 27-year-old woman covering up a mentally-ill person with a shawl on the Tirunelveli - Madurai Highway and feeding him has gone viral on social media.

The woman seen in the video has been identified as I Nandhini, a resident of Chokkattanthoppu near Tirunelveli. Speaking to TNIE, she said the incident took place on the side of highway near Gangaikondan SIPCOT.

"When I was returning from Kovilpatti after attending a temple festival, I saw a man running naked on the road and some children were throwing stones at him. I crossed him on my two-wheeler but my conscience gave in and I decided to help him. I looked at the side of the road to see if there were any clothes to cover his body. But nothing was there. I then remembered that there was a shawl inside the seat of my two-wheeler. I took the shawl out of the box and covered him. Then I purchased food and a water bottle from a shop nearby. When I asked him to eat, he was silent. So, I started feeding him," she explained.

Nandhini is a farmer and has served food to many people when the pandemic was at its peak. "I still feel sad that I was unable to admit him to a hospital or an orphanage," she said to TNIE.

