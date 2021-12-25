STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
42-year-old Coimbatore man poisons children, ends life

He took the extreme step after feeding the kids food laced with poison when his wife Ramalakshmi was away.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old lathe worker who attempted suicide after poisoning his two intellectually challenged children died on Friday. According to police, Sami Durai, a resident of MGR Nagar near Singanallur, was unable to fend for medical expenses of his intellectually challenged sons — aged 10 and 13 years old.

He took the extreme step after feeding the kids food laced with poison when his wife Ramalakshmi was away. Upon her return, Ramalakshmi found the three unconscious and admitted them in a hospital nearby. The children survived but Sami Durai’s health worsened and he was shifted to CMCH. He died on Friday.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline).

