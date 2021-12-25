Coimbatore: Students stage stir after plaint of sexual assault falls on deaf ears

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A computer science teacher was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting girl students. The incident came to light on Friday after over 100 students from Computer Science stream in a government higher secondary school along the Vellalore-Singanallur Road staged a protest.

The students said, “He sent personal messages on WhatsApp to girl students. Earlier, during online classes, he made a video call and asked girl students to wear T-shirts.”Another student said the teacher misbehaved with her inside the computer lab by touching her inappropriately. “We informed the headmistress last week, but she didn’t take action. So, we decided to stage a protest,” the students said.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Geetha and District Educational Officer of Perur (in charge) Palanisamy made inquiries with the students, teachers, and headmistress individually about the allegations. Based on the inquiry, the CEO suspended the teacher under the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Rule 17 (e) on Friday evening.

When contacted, Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association president R Ramkumar told TNIE, “The headmistress should have informed the CEO about this issue as soon as students informed her. She has tried to hush up the incident. The CEO should take action against the headmistress too for failing to do her duty.” The headmistress refused to comment when TNIE tried to contact her over the phone.

Sources said the School Education Department will file a complaint with the police against the teacher, who is on leave for a week. Repeated attempts to reach CEO N Geetha went in vain.