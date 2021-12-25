STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Students stage stir after plaint of sexual assault falls on deaf ears

A Computer Science teacher was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting girl students.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

(Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A computer science teacher was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting girl students. The incident came to light on Friday after over 100 students from Computer Science stream in a government higher secondary school along the Vellalore-Singanallur Road staged a protest. 

The students said, “He sent personal messages on WhatsApp to girl students. Earlier, during online classes, he made a video call and asked girl students to wear T-shirts.”Another student said the teacher misbehaved with her inside the computer lab by touching her inappropriately. “We informed the headmistress last week, but she didn’t take action. So, we decided to stage a protest,” the students said. 

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Geetha and District Educational  Officer of Perur (in charge) Palanisamy made inquiries with the students, teachers, and headmistress individually about the allegations. Based on the inquiry, the CEO suspended the teacher under the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Rule 17 (e) on Friday evening.

When contacted, Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association president R Ramkumar told TNIE, “The headmistress should have informed the CEO about this issue as soon as students informed her. She has tried to hush up the incident. The CEO should take action against the headmistress too for failing to do her duty.” The headmistress refused to comment when TNIE tried to contact her over the phone.

Sources said the School Education Department will file a complaint with the police against the teacher, who is on leave for a week. Repeated attempts to reach CEO N Geetha went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Coimbatore
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp