Concerns over claims of rotten eggs served in Karur government school after video goes viral

A viral video shot on Friday of worm-infested rotten eggs that were purportedly meant for supply to children of a government primary school in the district has caused a flutter.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A viral video shot on Friday of worm-infested rotten eggs that were purportedly meant for supply to children of a government primary school in the district has caused a flutter.

Following several complaints over the quality of eggs served to the 50-odd students at the panchayat union primary school in Naganur under the mid-day meal programme, villagers and parents on Friday afternoon visited the institution and inspected the food distributed during lunch break, sources stated.

They then reportedly found rotten eggs with worms stored on the premises. As the teachers and the cook failed to give a satisfactory reply on it, the crowd filmed the stored eggs and circulated it on social media, demanding official action.

When enquired, Thogamalai BDO told TNIE, "All of these are false allegations. Due to enmity with the teachers, a functionary of the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) who visited the school on Friday recorded the video and began spreading misinformation. We have been providing quality eggs to the students every day and the headmaster has been monitoring the quality. I urge parents not to fall for false propaganda."

