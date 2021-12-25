Cries that go unheard amid the pandemic din 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Fatigue, joint pain and breathing difficulty apart, Covid-19 carries with it another side effect that is totally unexpected - child marriage.

The data available with the State Social Welfare department reveal an increasing trend of minor girls entering the wedlock during the pandemic period compared to the pre-Covid times. Sources said in Madurai district alone, as many as 276 incidents of child marriage have been reported from January 2020 till now, and among them, FIR was registered in 29 cases. "This is in stark contrast with the 87 child marriage incidents and four FIRs reported in 2019," they said.

Meanwhile, child-rights activists claim the data available with the government is not comprehensive, as it comprises only the reported cases and attempts made by parents or relatives to marry off minor girls. "There are a lot of unreported instances of child marriage and the exact number could be at least four times higher," they said.

Confirming the doubts of the activists, the head of a government school in the district said more than five girls from Class IX to XII in the school got married during the pandemic and a few of them are pregnant now. "Though we know the reality, we are not able to lodge complaint, as we don't like to go against the villagers. Plus, the marriages are held with the knowledge of the extension officer of Social Welfare department and elected representatives of the panchayats," he said.

He further urged the government to issue a directive to the school heads demanding report on the long absentees so that the exact number minor girls who got married could be ascertained. "The names of long absentees would be removed from (Educational Management Information System) EMIS only if the students get Transfer Certificate from the school," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Thozhamai, an NGO working for Child rights, A Devaneyan urged the government to implement Child Policy 2021 soon. "It is mandatory to find out the child marriages that went unreported. After identifying the unreported child marriages, the girls should be made to stay with their parents. Awareness, monitoring and change in mind set are the need of the hour," he said.

Terming the child marriage instances as a national shame, Devanayan urged the government to appoint a separate child marriage prohibition officer under Social Defence department.

District Social Welfare Officer (in-charge) Koperumdevi said when compared to other districts, more number of child marriages were stopped on time in Madurai. "Poverty and love affair are the main reasons for child marriages. Increasing number of child marriage instances has been reported among students studying in government schools in rural areas of Thirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sedapatti and Chellampatti. Among corporations, Sellur has the maximum number of students of Government, government-aided and private schools getting married," she said.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector S Aneesh Shekhar said the district administration is implementing The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act strictly and is continuously spreading awareness among children and parents on the social, physical and economical impacts of such marriages.