Set up inquiry panel to investigate 2011 Thirukovilur police atrocity case: Activists

VILLUPURAM: In the wake of the State Human Rights Commission recently recommending the state government to provide compensation to Irular tribal victims of police atrocity in Thirukovilur in 2011, Villupuram-based tribal activists on Friday demanded Chief Minister take immediate action against the then police officers who allegedly raped and tortured the tribals.

Founder of Pazhangudi Irular Paathukaapu Sangam Kalyani and P V Ramesh, a member of the sangam in a statement said, “The government should cancel the false charges against nine tribal men who were imprisoned in a false case amidst various tortures in the case, including the rape of four Irular women.

We request the government to set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court Judge to look into the issue and implement the recommendation given by the Commission thereafter, to protect the fundamental right to life of dignity of vulnerable tribes like Kuravar and Irular.” Action under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act must be taken against the then DIG of Villupuram range Sakthivel, Villupuram Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, Inspectors Revathi, Mallika, and Vasantha, who detained and intimidated the women who went to lodge further complaints in the incident in 2011.”

The statement further said that all the police officers must be booked under the SC/ST PoA Act, including then Thirukovilur police inspector Tamilmaran, who allegedly imprisoned nine Irular tribal for six days, tortured them and charged them with five false theft cases. “Two years ago the Ulundurpet CB police raided Pusaripalayam, Keeranur and Kattunemili villages to arrest 14 Irular tribals and three more Irular men from a brick kiln in Sundaraperumal Kovil in Kumbakonam. A total of 10 people were abducted, tortured and all were jailed on burglary charges. False charges against them should be dropped and action be taken.”

Activist Kalyani told TNIE, “The practice of torturing tribals on theft charges without finding the real culprits has been going on for long. Moreover, none of the false theft cases against more than 50 people we know of since 1993 have been proven. Yet, no action is be taken against the police officers who foist such cases.”