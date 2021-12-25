Status quo ordered on land acquisition for HR&CE college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered status quo over acquisition of land belonging to a temple in Namakkal district for constructing a building for Sri Arthanareeswarar Arts and Science College by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

The order came on a plea filed by Tamilarasi Deivasigamani, a devotee, who wanted the court to restrain HR&CE from acquiring five acres belonging to Athanuramman temple at Chittalandur. Though the temple administration committee had passed a resolution to part with the land, the petitioner contended that it must be utilised only for the shrine’s use.

Referring to a recent interim order by a division bench regarding HR&CE colleges, Justice Suresh Kumar said the bench had said that HR&CE cannot use temple land to set up colleges and those already established will be subject to the final decision of the court.

Not-to-harass plea need not be heard by special bench: Acting Chief Justice

Madurai: The Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court clarified that the ‘not to harass’ petition filed by former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji’s sister need not be heard by the Special Bench constituted to hear cases against sitting and former legislators. Though the State government raised objections contending that the Madurai Bench does not have the jurisdiction to hear the petition since it is connected with the former minister’s job racketeering case, the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said no MLA or MP is a party to the petition and mere reference of relations to a former minister does not mean the case should be heard by the special bench. The petition is expected to be heard on January 3, 2022. The case pertains to the illegal detention of Bhalaji’s two nephews and their driver by the Virudhunagar District Crime Branch last week. Though the trio was released a few minutes before the petition, filed by Bhalaji’s elder sister K Lakshmi, was taken up for hearing last Saturday, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the police to file a counter affidavit answering the allegations made by Lakshmi. But, at the next hearing on Monday, the State government took a stand that the petition ought to be heard only by the Special Bench, prompting the judge to send the matter to the Chief Justice.