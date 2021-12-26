AIDWA to conduct protest march against sexual abuse in TN schools

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Seeking justice for girls who have had to face sexual abuse or harassment in schools across the State, and particularly in the cases reported from Dindigul recently, the members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) have decided to take out a protest march from Dindigul to Chennai next month, announced former MLA K Balabarathi. In the past two months, two major cases had shaken the conscience of residents in Dindigul. Condemning both incidents, the AIDWA had already staged protests in Dindigul. A petition will be submitted to CM Stalin seeking transparent probes.