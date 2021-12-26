Consumers told by TANGEDCO to pay pending GST bills

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has begun collecting pending GST of Rs 34 crore from one crore of its consumers across the State.
TANGEDO imposed 18 per cent GST (9 per cent CGST + 9 per cent SGST) on 17 categories of its services on July 1, 2017. Owing to software limitations, however, it has been collecting the tax only from five categories since 2017, according to sources. Recently, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) upgraded its software to include the remaining 12 and sent the GST bills pending under these categories to consumers.
Notably, most consumers and even officials are unaware of this recent update. M Ravichandran, a Medavakkam resident, said he received an electricity bill of Rs 550, including a GST of Rs 90 this month. When he approached the electricity office concerned, the officials could not answer his queries properly as they themselves were unaware of the update; Ravichandran has, nonetheless, paid the bill.
A senior official told TNIE that the company has instructed officials concerned to display the GST rates at all electricity offices and spread awareness among the consumers about the update. The PSU, however, has not set any deadline for the consumers to pay the pending GST bills and officials have been told to not force the consumers to pay the GST bills. The senior official promised that the company will not disconnect any connection for this reason.
Services wherein GST applies
1) Application fee
2) Rental charges against metering equipment
3) Testing fee for meters, transformers
4) Labour charges from consumers for shifting of meters or shifting of service lines
5) Charges for duplicate bill
6) Capacitor compensation charges for industrial consumers
7) Reconnection charges
8) Recoveries from consumers towards damage to TANGEDCO properties
9) Charges for furnishing certified copies of documents to consumer
10) Charges for changing of meter at the request of the consumer
11) Charges for temporary disconnection
12) Replacement of meter card
13) Inspection charges
14) Name transfer charges
15) Service charges towards cheque dishonour
16) Cheque dishonour restoration charges
17) Belated payment surcharge pertains to all GST applicable charges
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has begun collecting pending GST of Rs 34 crore from one crore of its consumers across the State.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Saregama says 'will change' lyrics and name of 'Madhuban' song following outrage
Salman Khan discharged from hospital, Bina Kak says actor is 'healthy'
France reports record daily 100,000 COVID cases for first time
2021 Summary: COVID crisis, attacks on civilians in Kashmir kept Ministry of Home Affairs busy
Miscreants vandalise statue at Holy Redeemer Church in Haryana's Ambala