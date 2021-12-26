Criminal case on squatters of temple land 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has directed temple executive officers to identify those who have encroached upon temple assets and lodge a police complaint against them as per the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Till now, complaints of encroachments were being lodged only by the department commissioner. Now, executive officers and trustees, too, can lodge such complaints. According to an official release, the department retrieved assets worth Rs 1,600 crore from encroachers since May this year.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday said the department would establish homes in Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Palani at a cost of Rs 48.7 crore to provide shelter to the elderly in distress. These homes will facilities like emergency centre and footpath.