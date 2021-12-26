STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Criminal case on squatters of temple land 

According to an official release, the department retrieved assets worth Rs 1,600 crore from encroachers since May this year. 

Published: 26th December 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has directed temple executive officers to identify those who have encroached upon temple assets and lodge a police complaint against them as per the Code of Criminal Procedure.  

Till now, complaints of encroachments were being lodged only by the department commissioner. Now, executive officers and trustees, too, can lodge such complaints. According to an official release, the department retrieved assets worth Rs 1,600 crore from encroachers since May this year. 

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday said the department would establish homes in Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Palani at a cost of Rs 48.7 crore to provide shelter to the elderly in distress. These homes will facilities like emergency centre and footpath. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp