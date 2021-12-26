GRH doctor accused of malpractice transferred

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The 40-year-old radiation oncologist at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dr K Mahalakshmi Prasad, who was accused of sending cancer patients from the government hospital to the private hospital owned by her father, was transferred to Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Research Institute at Kancheepuram by GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel on Saturday.

The move comes after an order was issued by the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr R Narayana Babu when charges against her were proven during an inquiry. Two weeks ago, an inquiry was initiated by the Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) Dr S Uma following a complaint from the project manager of United India Insurance Company stating ‘cancer patients who seek treatment at GRH were methodically pursued and shifted to the private hospital -- Mohan’s Medicity Hospital -- by the GRH doctors, thus resulting in a revenue loss of `61,29,760 to TNHSP and `1,57,62,242 to GRH from January 2019 to January 2021’. Notably, Dr Mahalakshmi served as the Head (in-charge) of the Department of Radiation Oncology at GRH during the said two-year period and the private hospital is owned by her father Dr BKC Mohan Prasad, a renowned surgical oncologist who previously served as Head of Department at GRH.

A four-member committee comprising DRO of Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) V Mohana Chandran, State Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) Dr S Maruthu Thurai, Joint Director of CMCHIS Dr S Ravi Babu and radiation oncologist at Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital Dr Lalitha conducted a two-day inquiry at the GRH on December 7 and 8.

Subsequently, two GRH workers namely 26-year-old data entry operator Charles from K Pudur and 42-year-old lab technician Aruna Devi from Thirunagar who were found to have a nexus with the oncologist and facilitated patient transfer were terminated from work by Dean Dr Rathinavel on December 9, based on oral recommendations of the Inquiry Committee. A day later, Dr Mahalakshmi Prasad was relieved from the department of Radiation Oncology and deputed to the Institute of Community Medicine at Madurai Medical College by the Dean as a preliminary action taken within his official capacity.

“Submitting its report, the Committee mentioned that there was evidence for diversion of patients from GRH to Mohan’s Medicity Hospital and Dr Mahalakshmi has acted in ways which were detrimental to the growth of the department of radiation oncology at the government institution,” read the government order (GO) dated December 24, accessed by TNIE.

“Examining the Committee’s recommendations on departmental disciplinary proceedings, the state government directs the transfer of Associate Professor Dr Mahalakshmi Prasad to Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Research Institute at Kancheepuram in the existing vacancy. The DME is ordered to take action to recover the amount of revenue loss, from persons responsible for the lapse,” the GO further stated. Based on the GO, the DME, in his order (dated December 24) ordered the GRH Dean to initiate action, following which, the Dean Dr Rathinavel transferred the woman doctor on Saturday.