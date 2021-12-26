STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nature, an experimental theatre

Couple’s toil of five years transforms barren land into a verdant valley

Published: 26th December 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

The first pond (top) alone recharged the wells and provided for the 17 acres of cultivation in the farm | V karthikalagu

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: At Pappakudi, nearly 30km off Tirunelveli, you can’t miss a lush green farm replete with man-made ponds and rain harvesting techniques, lying in close proximity to the Western Ghats. The part-owners of the 37-acre organic farm, a young husband-wife duo has toiled on the farm for five years, and transformed a completely barren land into a verdant valley.

For S Geetha Priyadharshini, a former IT geek in Bengaluru, the idea struck during her second pregnancy. “It was because of the health problems I faced during my pregnancy,” says the 38-year-old. 

A native of Kovilpatti, Geetha gave birth to a stillborn baby before 2012, and subsequently, during her second pregnancy, her doctors had blamed consumption of contaminated rice for her health issues. Apparently, a long-term exposure to organophosphate insecticides leads to a higher risk of developing diabetes. It was during this hard time of recovery that Geetha along with her husband P Rajendran, who continues to work in an IT company in Bengaluru, decided to farm.

“I resigned my job in Bengaluru when we decided to do organic farming. As I am a follower of Agasthiyar, a sage, we looked for land in the Western Ghats and bought this barren land. Other than seemai karuvelam and a few other random trees, the land had only three wells, dried and filled with garbage,” Geetha smiles.

In 2016, the couple bought the land along with Geetha’s mother, sister, and a friend. But it was Geetha and Rajendran who spent an entire month removing the karuvelam before cleaning and desilting the wells, and reconstructing one small wall for a room for them to stay in when they visit.

“After the clearance works, we wanted to conserve the water as the land was dry and we did not want to install a borewell initially. During the first rain spell, we observed the slope region where the water stagnates, and later, we dug a small farm pond to store it. We also dug something similar to a moat around our land to let the rainwater run past and recharge the groundwater,” Geetha says.

Geetha Priyadharshini with family | special arrangement

While the process took time, the rainwater over two months that they saved up visibly nourished the land. The silt in the moat was also used for farming purposes, and native trees planted around the fence for the water to seep — beginning their journey into organic farming.With their continuous efforts, they expanded the pond and dug another two next to it. The soil’s colour began to change soon after due to water absorption. They further widened their farm by rearing fishes and feeding them farm livestock waste.What started as an experiment five years ago has borne fruits now.

“For setting up the first pond, we spent one lakh rupees. The water in the pond recharged the three wells in the land, and over 17 acres, we planted tree saplings and paddy. After water conservation, we implemented integrated farming and mulched the land. Abutilon indicum, Leucas aspera, and crown flower are weeds that are grown and we ploughed these to increase the organic carbon content in the soil. At present, sun hemp, dhaincha, Giricidia sepium, Sesbania grandiflora, moringa for soil enrichment, friendly crop coconut with banana, amla with moringa and banana, Pongamia pinnata, bamboo, and subabul for biomass are raised on the farm in addition to the paddy cultivation,” she says.
It was nothing short of an experimental laboratory for them.

“We request young farmers to have patience and also persistence as farming is a responsibility. Each family should have a farmer so that the next generation would learn farming amid climate change and other environmental issues. Our daughter grew up on the farm with us since she was three years old.”
The couple, residing in Hosur, manages the land all by themselves. Geetha works on the field often and travels to Pappakudi.

Tirunelveli Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Joint Director R Kajendrapandian said for water conservation, the department offers installation of farm ponds, check dams, and recharge shafts.

“The department is also willing to help farmers by providing them with barren land. The department also provides for cleaning the fallow land, debris removal, and levelling the land to encourage farmers,” he adds.

For the duo, whose grandparents are farmers, it is truly a journey back to the roots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp