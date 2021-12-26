STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPCB nod must for fuel pumps, says NGT

The tribunal said the oil companies must comply with the deadlines and install VRS, failing which CPCB has been directed to take appropriate action and impose environmental compensation.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has made the obtaining of Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) mandatory for existing and new petroleum outlets. 

The order was passed by a Bench comprising judicial member justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta regarding a petition filed by a Chennai-resident and advocate VBR Menon. It was an effort to make oil companies comply with the guidelines issued by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the installation of Vapour Recovery Systems (VRS) at retail petroleum outlets and storage depots. 

The Tribunal said there was no dispute that the volatile vapours containing inorganic substances such as Benzene, Toluene and Xylene (BTX) from petroleum products enters the atmosphere which has a great impact on health. 

Studies show that persistent exposure to high levels of BTX may cause injury to human bone marrow, DNA damage in mammalian cells and damage to the immune system. Mild exposure can cause irregular heartbeat, headache, dizziness, nausea and even unconsciousness, if there is prolonged exposure. Benzene is a known human carcinogen. 

Stating that bringing petrol pumps under consent mechanism is the only way to ensure VRS compliance, the Tribunal asked CPCB and SPCBs to issue directions within the next three months under the Environment (Protection) Act, Air and Water Acts to make it mandatory to obtain CTE and CTO for new petroleum outlets. The existing outlets are asked to obtain Consent to Operate within six months. 

