As earthquakes in Vellore region cause damage, experts call for observatories

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: After the Vellore region experienced two mild earthquakes and a minor tremor over the past month, experts have called for a revival of digital observatories in Ranipet, Natrampalli, Hosur and Chinna Salem to study the phenomenon.

“Mild earthquakes are normally experienced in the northern part of Tamil Nadu compared to southern districts. It is necessary to set up seismographic observatories in this region to monitor earthquake activity. Currently, we only have digital observatories in Chennai and Kodaikanal,” said S Rajarathnam, former director, Centre for Disaster Mitigation and Management (CDMM), Anna University.

Residents in the region have raised concerns over the recent quakes. On November 29, Tirupattur recorded an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude while quake of 3.5 magnitude occurred near Vellore on the Chittoor border on December 23, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), which monitors earthquake activity in the country. On December 25, Pernambut experienced slight tremors accompanied by a huge noise.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) professor GP Ganapathy said the quakes could have been caused by a reactivation of existing faultlines, which travel for about 135 km along Tirupattur, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, and Andhra Pradesh. With residents fearful as the geological disturbances have caused buildings to develop cracks. Rajarathinam said revival of the digital observatories would help experts arrive at mitigation measures for earthquake hazards in the State.

‘Expert team will come soon to conduct study’

The four observatories were maintained by Anna University and funded by the Union government from 2004 to 2007 but due to the non-availability of funds, the effort could not be sustained. He added that a permanent remedial measure for cracks in buildings is the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and infrastructure, as poor quality could amplify the impact of a quake.

He urged public to refer to codes published by the union government (IS-1893, IS-4329, IS-13827, etc.) for earthquake-resistant design, and construction. Meanwhile, collector P Kumaravel Pandian, inspected affected areas in Pernambut on Sunday, told reporters 40 houses had developed cracks.

“There is less chance of structural damage from an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude. The houses had weak basements and were damaged,” he said. Some residents living in weak structures and those in damaged houses were moved to camps for safety and the district administration will take steps to provide land pattas and construct quality houses under government schemes, he added. A recommendation has been sent to the government and an expert team from Delhi will come soon to carry out a study, he said.

