Ninth-century Vattezhuthu inscription discovered at Irukkangudi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhanagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: A ninth-century stone inscription describing the then village head of Irukkangudi as 'Iruppaigudi Kizhavan' has been discovered in Nathathupatti near Irukkangudi by an archaeologist from Sattur.



The discovery was made by an assistant professor of the Zoology department in Sri S Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, B Ravichandran, who is a self-taught archaeologist and a member of the Thamizhaga Tholliyal Kazhagam. Speaking to TNIE, he said the inscription belongs to the period of Pandia king Sri Maaran SriVallaban (AD 815 - 862).



"A person named Ettichaathan remained the leader of the region under the king. He must have been the village head or a small king, who is mentioned by the name 'Iruppaigudi Kizhavan' (meaning leader/head of Iruppaigudi). He undertook several works in the Sattur region, like restoration of water bodies, the details of which was found in an inscription near Nathathupatti. That particular inscription also mentions a temple he constructed, however, no place was mentioned," he said.



He added that the stone inscription is found in a temple peedam and mentions the name of the leader. "There are a few remains of stone pillars and a nandhi and a pillayar statue nearby. A well near the peedam is lined with stones, like in temple. This might be the temple mentioned in the previous stone scripture," Ravichandran said.



In addition to this proving the existence of such a leader, this inscription might serve as an example for Vattezhuthu script, as the script is very clear and legible, he added