How did DMK get permission for Coimbatore event?: TTV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to a statement by Health Minister Ma Subramanian that the meeting addressed by DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore was held within the Codissia hall, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday said, “The minister is trying to cover up something that happened in the open.” In a statement, Dhinakaran said the photographs and videos of the Coimbatore DMK event showed how the meeting was held.

“How many in that meeting wore face masks? What was the need for the DMK to organise such a meeting when Omicron is spreading fast? The AMMK was not permitted to pay homage at the MGR memorial citing this. But how come the police granted permission for the DMK meeting? If the police refuse to permit AMMK’s stir, we will move the court citing this event,” he said.