Omicron: Central team arrives in TN, starts inspection 

CHENNAI: The multi-disciplinary team deployed by the Union Health Ministry to assess the Omicron variant situation in 10 States including Tamil Nadu, began its inspection in the State on Monday. The team will monitor and inspect the control and preventive measures taken against surge in Omicron cases in the State, for three to five days. Similar teams have been deployed to States including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Mizoram, where there is either a surge in the Omicron variant cases, or the pace of vaccination is slow.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the team at the DMS campus on Monday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the team will inspect the surveillance mechanism for international travellers at the Chennai airport. It will also monitor how the samples are collected, and the contacts are traced.

The team will inspect the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Laboratory at the State Public Health Laboratory in DMS campus, and visit the State vaccination centre and control room. Adherence of the public to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and the pace of vaccination and its stock in the State will also be looked at, said Radhakrishnan. Further, inspections will be held at the Government Corona Hospital in King Institute at Guindy, and Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, on its facilities and other logistics.

The Health Secretary said there has been a surge in Covid cases in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Erode. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said if the Union government gives approval for the Integrated vaccine complex in Chengalpattu and the Pasteur Institute of India in Coonoor for vaccine production, there will be no shortage of vaccines in the State. The minister added the State is yet to receive guidelines on booster doses for those above 60 years with comorbidities, and healthcare and frontline workers.

Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Indian system of medicine will be integrated with allopathy for the treatment of Omicron cases. If there is a surge in cases, 77 Siddha Covid care centres with around 1,700 beds will be opened, he added. The minister inaugurated a data cell centre at the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy campus, which will now carry out research works on Indian Medicine

