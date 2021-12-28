STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Paddy cultivation begins in Moongilpadi after 12 yrs

For the last 12 years, the lakes did not receive much water owing to insufficient rain and lack of proper maintenance.

Published: 28th December 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers of Moongilpadi village in Perambalur district are a happy lot. They have begun cultivating paddy after a gap of 12 years, thanks to the recent rains which filled all the lakes.

According to sources, there are three lakes, including Velliyankulam, Periyayeri (spread across 40 acres) and Ooryeri in Moongilpadi village of Kunnam taluk. These are chain-linked and fill one by one following heavy rains.

For the last 12 years, the lakes did not receive much water owing to insufficient rain and lack of proper maintenance. Therefore, farmers had started cultivating crops like cotton and maize, instead of paddy. In this situation, the lakes started to overflow following the recent heavy rains. 

Thiyagarajan, a farmer from Mungilpadi, said, "Paddy was cultivated in our area using this irrigation lake 12 years ago. After that, I could not cultivate paddy owing to the lack of water supply to this lake and its poor maintenance. I am very happy to plant paddy once again on my 1.5 acres this year. Several others in the village have also started cultivating paddy. Our lakes have not had water for years because they lack sufficient depth and maintenance. Authorities have to deepen these lakes and renovate them and the canals."

Another farmer, A Chandrasekar, said, "We used to cultivate maize and cotton as there was no water in our lakes. But, we never got any profit from these. My maize and cotton crops were affected by this year's heavy rains, making our situation worse. The authorities should provide us with sufficient compensation. Nevertheless, we have started cultivating paddy owing to the availability of water. This will help us feed our cattle, meet our household needs and also get a small profit."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moongilpadi lakes rainfall Kunnam taluk Paddy Maize
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp