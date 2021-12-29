Chennai city police ban New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and across the country, the Chennai city police on Tuesday decided to reign in New Year eve celebrations by banning beach visits and DJ parties and warning of stringent action against those causing a public nuisance.

The city police instructed the people to refrain from gathering in public places like beaches or private properties such as resorts and residential complexes, to usher in the New Year and urged them to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The city police advised the people not to throng Marina, Elliot's, Neelankarai, or beaches on ECR on New Year's eve. The police said vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai and roads adjoining Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar from 9 pm on December 31. Celebrations on the roads leading to the beaches such as Anna Salai and R K Salai also stand prohibited.

The police have also banned commercial events at resorts, clubs, auditoriums, and farmhouses were prohibited to celebrate the New Year and no music or dance events will be allowed at pubs. Restaurants are allowed to function till 11 pm, said police.

The restaurant owners were urged to ensure that the staff on duty were fully vaccinated against the virus.

In places of worship, the authorities were advised to ensure that the devotees adhere to the standard operating procedure of the Tamil Nadu government. The authorities should also ensure that the devotees wear masks and that they follow physical distancing norms. The devotees should be allowed into the places of worship only after they were tested with infrared and thermal scanners.

