Puducherry allows festivities amid Omicron scare 

The health department will ramp up random testing at all such places, and symptomatic persons will not be allowed to participate in the celebrations, the L-G added.

Published: 29th December 2021

Puducherry old port getting ready for New Year celebrations | PATTABI RAMAN

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even amid challenges posed by the two cases of the Omicron variant reported in Puducherry on Tuesday, the UT administration has permitted New year celebrations to go on with strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour. Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed the administration to take all measures to prevent a possible surge of Covid-19 cases during the celebrations, said a Raj Nivas release.

The L-G said the administration is trying to balance the imperativeness to control the spread of the variant with the economic interest and the livelihood of the people dependent on the tourism industry. Soundararajan said special teams will be formed to carry out inspections at places of gathering during the weekend. Teams will also ensure that attendance at every venue is strictly as per the permitted strength. The health department will ramp up random testing at all such places, and symptomatic persons will not be allowed to participate in the celebrations, the L-G added.

Large events scheduled: Unlike previous years, the festivities in the UT this year have been planned for two to three days, as the New Year falls on a weekend. With no other major tourist destination in south India organising such large scale festivities, a large number of tourists have already arrived. Anand Gandhiraj, Treasurer of Hotel Association of India, said hotels and guest houses in the UT have already been booked  for the weekend. Majority of the visitors are from the southern States.

At least six places in the UT will host open air events all through the weekend, which will have live performances from renowned music bands. The biggest of the events will be held at Old Port on December 30, 31 and January 1, and is expected to have an attendance of at least 2,000 to 3,000 people, said organisers of the event. Many restaurants in the UT without licence to serve liquor, have now applied for a Special licence (FL3 licence). Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar told TNIE that about 40 such applications have been received so far, requesting license for the weekend.

