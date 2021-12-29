STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

This 'invisible' train to Madurai is leaving passengers stumped

Passengers are unable to find the train's info on the display board at the stations, as the announcement made in Coimbatore station mentions only the number of the service till Palani.

Published: 29th December 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi temple, Madurai meenakshi temple

Devotees wait in a long queue to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai (Photo| K K Sundar, EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar 
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A train running between Coimbatore and Madurai via Palani and assigned two different numbers by the Southern Railway is leaving passengers stumped.

The railways have assigned the number 06463 for the train up to Palani. From Palani to Madurai, the train has been assigned the number 06479.

Passengers are unable to find the train's info on the display board at the stations, as the announcement made in Coimbatore station mentions only the number of the service till Palani.

B Mohanraj, secretary of the Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association, said this confuses passengers boarding in Coimbatore, especially senior citizens and PwDs. They may get different tickets based on the numbers, not knowing that the same train runs till Madurai and only halts at Palani, he said.

"I often commute in the Madurai bound train up to Pollachi. The Railways calls it a Coimbatore-Palani special train. It would help passengers if Railways allows a single number. We have been demanding this for over two years," he said.

ALSO READ | Driverless train marks new beginning for Delhi Metro

According to CP Nallasamy, retired station superintendent of Dindigul, "Coimbatore comes under Salem Railway Division, but Palani comes under Palakkad Railway Division and Madurai comes under Madurai Railway Division. Since these areas come under three different divisions in the Southern Railway there is a delay in giving a uniform number. This is completely an administrative failure."

Further, he alleged that officials give wrong information that they are running passenger trains between Coimbatore and Palani. However, it is operated as Express Special and the ticket fare has been doubled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From Coimbatore to Pollachi, the fare is Rs 30.


Udumalai-based train enthusiast and a member of Madurai Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), S Shanmugasundaram, requested Railways to operate the train with the same number during the recently-concluded Madurai DRUCC meeting.

M Jameel Ahamed, Chairman of Coimbatore Train Users Welfare Association said, "This confusion would be sorted only if Railways starts operating it like an Express train up to Madurai from Coimbatore. Fifteen years ago, six trains were operated through the Madurai route. However, now only a few trains run via and up to Madurai from Coimbatore."

B Guganesan, IRTS, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said, "As per Railway board policy, The distance covered by passenger train services (unreserved) between two stations cannot be more than 200 Km. However, the distance between Coimbatore and Madurai is 232 Km and passengers can buy an unreserved ticket from Coimbatore to Madurai and vice versa.

"Announcements will be arranged, for the Coimbatore to Palani and Madurai Palani train services being run up to Coimbatore to Madurai with a long halt at Palani,' he added.

The train numbers are
* Coimbatore to Palani special train (Train number 06463)
 * Palani to Madurai Special train (Train number 06479)
* Madurai to Palani special train (Train number 06480)
* Palani to Coimbatore special train (Train number 06462)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp