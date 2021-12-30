STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

For TN farmers, rain failed to lift cloud of uncertainty

The unseasonal showers gave a body blow to farmers who were recovering from the devastation caused by cyclone burevi in December 2020.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy monsoon rain brought its share of woes for Delta farmers | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: For the farmers of Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl, the delta region, it’s always a case of too little or too much. Acres of paddy that go waste every year waiting for Cauvery water, perished this year too. Not because there was no water, but because there was too much of it.

For Thanjavur district, the year 2021 began with a deluge which continued throughout the month. The showers affected nearly one lakh hectares of samba and thalady crops that were in flowering and harvesting stage. The unseasonal showers gave a body blow to farmers who were recovering from the devastation caused by cyclone burevi in December 2020.

The district, which receives an average rainfall of 28mm in January, received 292mm of rain in 2021. Farmers were able to salvage crops cultivated on just 37,000 hectares of land and the samba yield dipped to 3,000 kg per hectare against the previous year’s average of 5,600 kg per hectare. Fearing unseasonal rain, some farmers who normally cultivate only long-period samba crop went for short-term kuruvai that led to a spurt in kuruvai cultivation in the district.

Normally, kuruvai is cultivated on 35,000 hectares. This almost doubled to 66,454 hectares in 2021, a first in 35 years. But the average yield of 6,470kg per hectare was almost the same as that of previous years. The farmers were also aggrieved as the government failed to cover kuruvai under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme owing to delay in finalising contracts with insurance companies.

During kuruvai season (June to October) and at the beginning of samba season (September to January), TN farmers were worried as Karnataka failed to release Cauvery water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court. As of September, there was a deficit of 32tmcft of water. The situation improved in October 2021, but the year ended with heavy rain affecting samba crops. In many areas, paddy seedlings were completely damaged and had to be replanted.

But the heavy rain filled water bodies across the district. In the Cauvery delta region, which encompasses eight districts, 631 of 764 lakes and ponds maintained by the State Water Resources Department (WRD) reached 100 per cent storage level. At least 109 tanks had 90 to 100 per cent water. In 2021, farmers were also affected by shortage of fertilizers like DAP and urea. The price of potash, too, went up from Rs 1,040 to Rs 1,700 per 50 kg bag.

Farmers in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts suffered paddy loss on 35,000 hectares due to rain in January, and lost crop on 82,000 hectares due to burevi. Of 1, 33,000 hectares of land cultivated in the districts, crop loss was recorded on 88 per cent of the land. The then AIADMK government gave Rs 20,000 per hectare as rain relief, which farmers said was insufficient.

The PM insurance scheme, too, did not help all farmers. According to officials, 43 villages in Mayiladuthurai and 80 in Nagapattinam were marked as ‘zero loss’ areas by insurance companies, sparking outrage among farmers. On November 9 this year, Nagapattinam district recorded an unprecedented 31cm of rain. Crops on at least 6,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai district and 8,000 hectares in Nagapattinam were damaged in Northeast monsoon in November. The DMK government, too, announced a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare.

The heavy rain in Cauvery catchment areas, however, helped boost water level in Nagapattinam district, which is solely dependent on canal irrigation due to salinity in groundwater. After a gap of eight years, the State government, too, was able to open the Mettur Dam for kuruvai cultivation in June 2020 and in 2021 due to good storage level. This boosted the kuruvai cultivation area which increased from 5,000 hectares in 2019 to around 16,000 hectares in 2021.

“More farmers are now cultivating kuruvai as they get water regularly in June. The State government should ensure that Mettur Dam is opened on time every year. Monsoon rain should be stored properly and used in February and March,” said ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer representative of Nagapattinam district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu farmers TN farmers
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp