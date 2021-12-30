Pay Rs 1 lakh to boy who lost toe while cleaning classroom: SHRC tells govt

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a schoolboy who lost his index toe after he was forced to clean a classroom in a government-aided school. The panel also recommended that the government direct the School Education Department to instruct Chief Education Officers to ensure students aren’t forced to take up cleaning work in school.

The victim’s father P Adhisivan said his son was forced by his teacher to clean the classroom on June 24, 2015. While cleaning, a desk fell on his toe, and he was rushed to the Thirumangalam Government Hospital. The boy’s parents then took him to a private hospital, where his index toe was amputated due to multiple fractures.

Adhisivan made representations to the district officials seeking action against the school authorities. As no action was taken, the aggrieved father approached the SHRC. In the meantime, the school authorities threatened to dismiss the boy if his parents didn’t withdraw the complaint. Following this, the parents approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and obtained an order directing the school authorities not to dismiss the boy.

When SHRC member D Jayachandran took up the case for hearing, the school officials denied that they forced the student to clean the classroom. They also submitted that more than six permanent sweepers were employed in the school. However, a student who had witnessed the incident deposed that the school lacked sufficient sweepers, and class teachers forced students to clean classrooms.