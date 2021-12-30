STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 4.5 crore mineral loot from govt land in TN: Report

The plots, at Vadaveeranayakanpatti, Devathanampatti and Genguvarpatti in Periyakulam, were sold to 54 people between 2016 and 2019.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representative photo

By Express News Service

THENI: Minerals worth about Rs 4.5 crore were dug up and sold from 182.50 acres of government land that were illegally sold in various places in Periyakulam, according to a report from the Department of Geology and Mines. The case was on Tuesday transferred to the CB-CID.

DGP C Sylendra Babu, in an order, said the Theni Superintendent of Police has been requested to give the related files to the CB-CID, and the DIG, Chennai, has been asked to nominate an investigating officer to receive them.

On December 23, 14 people, including eight government officials and former AIADMK Periyakulam Union Secretary Anna Prakash, were booked by the District Crime Branch police for illegally selling 182.50 acres of government land worth Rs 2.13 crore. The plots, at Vadaveeranayakanpatti, Devathanampatti and Genguvarpatti in Periyakulam, were sold to 54 people between 2016 and 2019.

On Tuesday, the Department of Geology and Mines submitted a preliminary status report to district Collector KV Muralidharan, who forwarded it to Periyakulam Sub-Collector CA Rishab for further action.
Sources said 237 acres were illegally sold by making changes in the ‘A’ register of the land plots, and pattas were prepared with the help of revenue officials.

“In 2015, the Department of Geology and Mines imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on those who tried to dig minerals without proper permission. Following this, revenue officials indulged in malpractices to sell these lands to AIADMK members and relatives of revenue officials,” a source said.

Rs 237 acres were sold’
Highly placed sources told TNIE 237 acres of land were sold illegally by making changes in the ‘A’ register of the land plots, and pattas were prepared with the help of revenue officials

